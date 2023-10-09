FINDLAY FALLS SICK, CASE FAILS

PROMINENT Lusaka businessman Valden Findlay’s case has failed to take place today after his lawyers informed court that he is unwell.

In this matter, the prominent business guru is accused of forgery and using multiple passports.

Lawyer Jonas Zimba, informed Resident Magistrates Sylvia Munyinya that his client is on 2 day bedrest.

Munyinya has since adjourned the matter to October 13,2023 for continued trial.

The FOX Newspaper