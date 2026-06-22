First round of U.S.-Iran talks concludes with agreement on 60-day roadmap



Pakistan and Qatar, acting as key mediators, announced early Monday that the first round of negotiations between U.S. and Iranian representatives in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, had concluded with significant progress after marathon talks lasting until 03:00 local time.





The delegations, led by U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, reportedly agreed on a 60-day roadmap aimed at reaching a final peace agreement.





Under the framework, both sides will establish a high-level committee to supervise specialized working groups focusing on nuclear issues, sanctions and broader diplomatic arrangements throughout the coming weeks.





To reduce the risk of misunderstandings and prevent future maritime incidents, Washington and Tehran also agreed to establish a direct communication line dedicated to security and commercial navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.





Iranian officials further stated that the United States had agreed to temporarily ease restrictions on oil and petrochemical exports, release a portion of previously frozen assets and participate in future economic recovery initiatives under the framework of the agreement.





The next phase of negotiations is expected to focus on technical details surrounding Iran’s nuclear program and the gradual implementation of sanctions relief.