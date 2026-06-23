FIRST TRANCHE TOWARDS K250,000 DISBURSED TO SUSAN MULALA THIS EVENING WITH AN ADDITIONAL HARVARD SCHOLARSHIP PLEDGED – Saviour Chishimba

FIRST TRANCHE TOWARDS K250,000 DISBURSED TO SUSAN MULALA THIS EVENING WITH AN ADDITIONAL HARVARD SCHOLARSHIP PLEDGED





This evening, I have had a telephone conversation with Susan Mulala, the incoming MP for Mwense Central Constituency. I have since disbursed the first installment towards my total pledge of K250, 000 to her campaign.





I have also informed her that, with the help of Hashem, when Susan Mulala is elected as Member of Parliament for Mwense, one of my companies, will sponsor her to attend an intensive leadership programme at the Harvard Kennedy School.





I have always believed that electing young leaders is only the beginning. We must also invest in developing them into world-class public servants who can govern with integrity, competence, and vision. Leadership is not just a gift; it is also a discipline that must be continuously sharpened.





My dream is to see a new generation of Zambian leaders equipped with the very best knowledge and skills to transform our nation. Investing in young leaders is investing in the future of Zambia.

Saviour Chishimba

President

United Progressive People (UPP)

UPND Alliance Partner