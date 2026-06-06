🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Five Arrested After Chawama Political Clash



Police in Lusaka have arrested five suspects following an outbreak of political violence in John Howard Compound, Chawama, in an incident that once again places election-related tensions under the spotlight ahead of the August 13 general elections.





According to Zambia Police Service spokesperson Godfrey Chilabi, the disturbance occurred around 13:00 hours on Friday and involved supporters of the ruling UPND and the opposition Tonse Pamodzi Alliance.





Police say officers were dispatched shortly after Chawama Police Station received reports of the violence at approximately 13:10 hours.





Preliminary investigations suggest that a group allegedly linked to the Tonse Pamodzi Alliance attacked and ransacked the UPND Ward 3 office in John Howard Compound. During the incident, office property was reportedly damaged while several items were stolen.





Gabriel Mwale, 45, reported the theft of a laptop belonging to the UPND Ward 3 office, while Godfrey Chitalu, 51, reported damage to office furniture and equipment, including tables and chairs, valued at approximately K30,000.





The violence also left several individuals injured. Police recorded cases of assault and unlawful wounding after Lastone Lungu, 21, allegedly sustained back injuries from stones thrown during the fracas, while Christopher Mumba, 45, suffered injuries to his right hand





The suspects currently in custody have been identified as Happy Siuluta, 39, Andrew Simukoko, 21, Paul Chileshe, 26, Charles Nyambe, 26, and Arnold Siuluta, 26.





Police say investigations remain active and a manhunt has been launched for other individuals believed to have participated in the violence.





The incident comes at a time when Zambia’s 2026 election campaign has largely been characterised by a level of calm absent from previous electoral cycles. While isolated clashes continue to occur, political violence has so far remained significantly lower than levels witnessed during some past elections.





Authorities have repeatedly warned political parties and supporters against engaging in acts that threaten public order and the integrity of the electoral process.





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