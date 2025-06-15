Florida sheriff threatens to k!ll violent protesters

As the protest in LA continues to turn violent, Florida is putting up measures to prevent such protests from happening.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey issued a stark warning to potential violent protesters ahead of planned “No Kings” rallies against President Donald Trump’s immigration policies scheduled for Saturday, June 14.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, Sheriff Ivey emphasized that peaceful protests are a democratic right but vowed severe consequences for those who turn violent, stating,

“If you resist lawful orders, you’re going to jail. If you block an intersection or a roadway in Brevard County, you are going to jail. If you flee arrest, you’re gonna go to jail tired because we are going to run you down and put you in jail,” Ivey stated.

“If you try to mob rule a car in Brevard County, gathering around it, refusing to let the driver leave, in our county, you’re most likely going to get run over and dragged across the street.”

“If you spit on us, you’re going to the hospital and in jail. If you hit one of us, you’re going to the hospital and jail, and most likely get bitten by one of our big, beautiful dogs that we have here.”

“If you throw a brick, a firebomb, or point a gun at one of our deputies, we will be notifying your family where to collect your remains at, because we will kill you, graveyard dead. We’re not going to play,” he concluded.

Ivey delivered these warnings from a podium labeled “Florida: The anti-riot state.” These warnings as protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids intensify nationwide, particularly in Los Angeles.