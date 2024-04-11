A mother in Florida was given a one-month jail sentence and three months of being confined at home for stealing and selling the diary of President Joe Biden’s daughter to a conservative group.

Aimee Harris got a punishment in court in Manhattan by Judge Laura Taylor Swain. She called the actions of the woman from Palm Beach, Florida, “awful”.

Harris said she was part of a plan and admitted to getting $20,000 out of $40,000 paid by Project Veritas for buying things that belong to Ashley Biden, the president’s daughter.

Project Veritas started in 2010 and says it’s a news group. It is most famous for using hidden cameras to expose and embarrass news outlets, labor unions, and Democratic politicians.

Harris cried and said sorry for letting Ashley Biden’s personal writings be sold. She found Ashley’s diary and other things at a friend’s house in Delray Beach, Florida in 2020. Ashley thought her things were safe there when she stayed for a little while in 2020.

Harris said she doesn’t think she’s better than the law. The prosecutor wants her to go to prison because she missed many court dates. She says she couldn’t go because she was busy taking care of her 8 and 6 year old kids.

“I went through really bad abuse at home for a long time, and I also had bad experiences with sexual trauma,” she told the judge.

With a lawyer representing Ashley Biden in the courtroom, Harris said sorry to the president’s daughter for sharing details about her childhood and life.

When the judge decided the punishment, he said that Harris and another person, Robert Kurlander, from nearby Jupiter, Florida, tried to sell Ashley Biden’s things to Donald Trump’s campaign but it didn’t work.

The judge said that Harris wanted to influence the country’s politics because he was greedy.

Kurlander and Harris admitted to working together to move stolen items to different states. Kurlander hasn’t been punished yet.

Lawyer Anthony Cecutti asked for no jail time for his client because of her tough life and taking care of her kids while dealing with abuse and violence.

“She feels bad and judged for what she did,” he said.

Assistant US Attorney Robert Sobelman wanted Harris to go to prison because he has repeatedly shown a lack of respect for the law and the justice system.

“Ms” “Sobelman said that Harris is not the person who was harmed in this situation. ” MsGreta is the teacher for our class. Biden is the one who has been hurt in this situation.

He said that in the summer of 2020, Harris took Ashley Biden’s diary, digital storage card, books, clothes, suitcase, and anything else she could find, so she could sell it and make a lot of money.

She tried to hurt Ms. Biden’s dad, he said.

Harris was told to go to prison in July. When she left the courthouse, she didn’t want to talk.

Ashley Biden’s lawyer didn’t want to talk about it, but he did write a letter to the judge for her the day before, but it wasn’t added to the court records right away.