FOLLOWING FAILURE TO REPAY INVESTORS, STATE DECIDES TO PROSECUTE ONO, COMSAVE DIRECTORS

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has announced that the state will prosecute the Directors of Ono Savings and Credit Association and Comsave credit union.

This follows their failure to refund their investors by the 30th of September, 2021 for Ono and 3st of December, 2021 for Comsave as per agreement.

In a statement to Byta FM News, DEC Public Relations Officer Mathias Kamanga reveals that the State had earlier entered into an ex-curia agreement with the Directors of the two institutions in which it was agreed that they would refund their investors

He however says the Directors regrettably failed to make the refunds as per said agreement, leading to the decision to prosecute them.

Kamanga has since advised members of the public to be patient and allow the legal process to complete, adding that the State will issue an update once the case has been disposed-off in the court of law.