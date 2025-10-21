For nearly 20 years, Britney Spears paid her ex-husband Kevin Federline $40,000 a month in support — but he says it still wasn’t enough





In his upcoming memoir You Thought You Knew, Federline reveals that after their divorce, he received $20,000 a month in child support and another $20,000 in alimony for half the length of their two-year marriage.





He claims raising their two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, in Los Angeles — with security and a lifestyle matching their pop-star mom’s — cost far more than people think. “The money didn’t stretch as far as you’d imagine,” he wrote, adding that expenses “easily ran over $40,000 a month.”