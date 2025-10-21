University of Johannesburg distances itself from Calvin Rafadi



The University of Johannesburg (UJ) has distanced itself from forensic investigator and part-time research associate Calvin Rafadi following his mention at the Madlanga Commission.





WhatsApp messages presented at the commission suggest Rafadi solicited financial assistance from controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, including a message reading, “Ke kopa petrol”, and allegedly provided sensitive police information in exchange for payments.





UJ clarified that Rafadi is not a full-time employee and does not officially represent the institution. A university spokesperson said the distancing is to ensure the university is not associated with any alleged misconduct or corruption, and confirmed Rafadi has resigned.





Rafadi denies the allegations, calling them “fictional narratives” and asserting he will demonstrate his role in assisting law enforcement.