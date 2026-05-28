INVESTIGATE WITHDRAWAL OF CANDIDATES, AN ACT OF CORRUPTION – Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

INVESTIGATE WITHDRAWAL OF CANDIDATES, AN ACT OF CORRUPTION -MWAMBA



Thursday, 27th May 2026



Former Ambassador to Ethiopia Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba has called on the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to immediately investigate candidates withdrawing from the electoral races.





Mr. Mwamba said this action amounted to corruption as the sudden withdrawal of the candidates’ participation after paying taxes and rates with Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA), Local Authorities, Ministry of Lands and after clearing with both Examinations Council of Zambia (ECZ) and the Zambia Qualifications Authority, candidates paid exorbitant nominations fees with the Electoral Commission of Zambia but were now suddenly withdrawing their participation.





He said this development reeked of corruption and disadvantaged communities and voters from having democratic choices as elections in Zambia were not designed remove credible competition.





He called on the ACC Director General, Mrs. Daphne Pauline Soko Chabu, to immediately investigate the persons that have withdrawn from the races to establish whether they received gratification for their decisions.





In his letter to the ACC dated 28th May 2026, Mr. Mwamba said the withdrawal of independents candidates; Kememe Mooka from Liuwa seat making Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane artificially unopposed,Frezah Benkele from Keembe West making Princess Kasune Zulu, in Dundumwezi Michelo Haluyasa making Edgar Sing’ombe unopposed was extremely worrying.





He said further, the withdrawal of candidates from Kalomo; David Kashekele (Socialist Party), Hyde Haguta(Independent), Actor Maunga (Independent), Odesta Siazikata (Independent) and Pearson Hamachila leaving Harry Komboni unopposed bred high suspicions.





He stated that in light of the amendments done to Article 52(6) of the Constitution where remedy of fresh nominations was recently removed through Bill 7 amendments, the development was undermining the electoral and democratic process and was making a mockery and exposing it corrupt practice.





Mr. Mwamba has also called on the ACC to investigate a matter where senior civil servants resigned from their positions to participate in partisan politics but have since returned to their offices after the were not adopted by the political parties.





He cited the case of Northern Province Deputy Permanent Secretary, Beauty Undi Phiri who was vying for Kasenengwa Constituency but was not adopted and has since returned to her former position.





He said similarly, the District Commissioners for Mbala and Lupososhi had also returned to the office.





He said this was contrary to Cabinet Office Circular Number 10 of 2026 issued by the Secretary to Cabinet that had directed such persons to resign to protect the public service and maintain integrity, professionalism and impartiality.