Elections : Why More UPND Aligned Parliamentary And Local Govt Candidates Are Likely To Drop Out





UPND Presidential candidate President Hakainde Hichilema is on record telling aspiring UPND candidates not to stand as Independents if they’re not adopted prior to the August 13th general elections.





What he said



Speaking in Kalabo District on 6 May 2026, Hichilema warned UPND members who lose party adoption that:





1. Don’t run as independents – He said those who “rebel and stand as independents risk excluding themselves from future appointments”.





2. No government appointments for independents – “If you become hungry and you start running as Independent, we will not appoint you as ambassadors”.





3. Stay loyal for other opportunities – Those not adopted could still be considered for roles like ambassador, foreign service, or nominated MP if they remain disciplined.





So far, at least 15 UPND aligned independent parliamentary candidates have withdrawal from the race, two months before the general elections.



The Speech Analyst



27.05.2026