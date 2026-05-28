VICTOR CHEELO WRITES AFTER WITHDRAWING FROM THE PARLIAMENTARY RACE AS AN INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE:



Monze East family,



I have taken time to read your messages, your comments, and your pain. I feel it with you.





My decision to step aside as an Independent candidate was not about personal gain. It was about looking beyond one race and one moment, and choosing what protects the bigger picture and the respect for the power you entrusted to us.





The hope you placed in me is not wasted. The bond we built on the ground, from ward to ward, is not broken. My commitment to the grassroots of Monze East remains the same.





To everyone who feels let down, I ask for your understanding. It was a tough decision made at a tough time, but it was made with Monze East’s future at the heart of it.





We are not finished. The work continues, and I walk it with you.



My love for the grassroots is unchanged, and the bond we built is unbreakable.



Forgive me if this path caused you pain. Let’s keep walking together.





Thank you for the hope, the time, and the sacrifice you gave to this journey.



I know some of you feel betrayed. That was never the intention. Sometimes leadership means taking hits today so the door stays open for tomorrow.



The grassroots remain my home. My support for you, and for the issues we raised together, does not end here.



#Uboola_Ulaboola

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