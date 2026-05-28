HH HEADED FOR COMFORTABLE VICTORY — HIGHVIE HAMUDUDU



By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



Party for National Unity and Progress (PNUP) President Highvie Hamududu says President Hakainde Hichilema is headed for a comfortable victory in the August 13 General Elections.





Mr. Hamududu said President Hichilema remains the most experienced candidate among the 14 presidential candidates cleared by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to contest this year’s elections.





Speaking to Sun FM TV News, the PNUP leader said Zambia is destined for greatness under a second term of President Hichilema, adding that the Head of State’s first term has already produced positive results across various sectors of the economy.





Mr. Hamududu cited economic stabilization, debt restructuring, reduced inflation, and the performance of the Kwacha against major international currencies as some of the achievements recorded under the UPND administration.





He said the performance of the ruling UPND is evident on the ground, adding that the party and its alliance partners are confident ahead of the elections stating that the elections are done and dusted in favour of the ruling party, but wished opposition political parties well in the electoral process.





Mr. Hamududu has since appealed to Zambians to vote for President Hichilema, saying he has already demonstrated his vision for the country’s transformation.

#SunFmTvNews