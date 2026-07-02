Former adult film actress Jazmine Cashmere becomes pastor after giving her life to Christ and getting married



A former adult film star is going viral after a video of her preaching from the pulpit made its way online.





Jazmine Cashmere, a former adult film actress who made over 100 hard-core videos, has now become a born-again Christian, got married, and is now a pastor.





During her career from 2004 to 2010, Jazmine performed in many videos that were available to the public.





An X user shared a side-by-side video showing the striking contrast between Jazmine’s past as an adult performer and her present as a pastor. The left panel features her in a neon yellow-green bikini top. Then, the right panel shows her behind a pulpit in clerical attire.





Many have celebrated her redemption story and acceptance of faith. However, others have expressed skepticism about her conversion while questioning whether past actions can be fully left behind.