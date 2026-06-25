Former Botswana President Ian Khama has condemned Zimbabwe’s constitutional amendment extending President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term,

Zim Breaking News : Former Botswana President Seretse Khama Ian Khama has condemned Zimbabwe’s constitutional amendment extending President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term, calling it a “power hungry” move achieved through “rigging and cash inducements.”





In a statement, Khama decried what he described as a growing trend of African presidents manipulating constitutions to remain in power, citing examples in Cameroon, Uganda, and Rwanda.





Turning his focus to Zimbabwe, Khama said the country and its “long suffering people” have endured similar oppression since the Gukur*hundi era. He recalled telling Honourable Job Sikhala at the launch of his book “Footprints in the Chains” that the only thing that has changed since the days of Rhodesia and Ian Smith is the name of the country and its leaders not the system of repression.





His remarks come as Zimbabwe’s parliament passed a bill extending presidential terms from five to seven years and scrapping direct presidential elections, potentially allowing the 83-year-old Mnangagwa to remain in power until 2030 . Critics have alleged lawmakers were offered financial incentives to support the bill .





“Zimbabwe has now become the latest in a growing list of countries whose presidents want to cling to power,” Khama wrote, echoing his previous statements that the only thing that has changed in Zimbabwe since Rhodesia is “the name of the country and that of its leaders” .