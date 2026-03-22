FORMER COPPERBELT MINISTER RATES UPND’S INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT ON THE COPPERBELT 6 PERCENT





By Raphael Mulenga



Former Copperbelt Minister and Nkana Member of Parliament Mwenya Musenge has rated the current administration’s infrastructure development on the copperbelt at 6 percent, describing the overall delivery as unsatisfactory.





He says the pace and quality of infrastructure projects in the region have not met public expectations.





Mr. Musenge has further described the state of infrastructure delivery as sad, noting that many areas have seen little to no meaningful improvement since the new dawn administration took office, and that this has raised concern among residents who had anticipated significant development





He adds that the much-publicized infrastructure projects being implemented under the constituency development fund -CDF- are not sufficient to address the region’s needs, arguing that despite increased funding towards CDF, the impact on the ground remains minimal.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Musenge has also accused the UPND of failing to deliver on its promises, saying the current administration has not performed better than the previous government it once criticized.





He has since warned that the perceived failure in infrastructure delivery could have political consequences, stating that voters may reconsider their support for the UPND in the august 13 general elections.



PHOENIX NEWS