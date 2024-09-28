A former executive at Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ record label has given insight into the rapper’s infamous parties as part of a documentary.

LaJoyce Brookshire is the latest person who worked in Diddy’s inner circle to speak out as the rapper faces a slew of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges.

Brookshire, a former publicity director who worked with Diddy’s Bad Boy Entertainment revealed how she could see things were getting out of hand.

‘My spidey senses were always on high alert. And I know that there’s no safety after a certain hour.

‘When you’ve got drinks flowing and people behind your back doing drugs in bathrooms, and 2 or 3 people walking out of a bathroom together…

When asked by TMZ’s Harvey Levin about whether any nefarious deeds took place at the parties, she said: ‘Could there potentially be?

Absolutely. Did I see it? No. I never stayed at the party late enough to see… I sensed it.’

The 54-year-old rapper has been held in a New York City jail ever since his arrest last week, deemed too much of a ‘threat to the community’ by authorities to be let out even after offering a $50 million bond.

Brookshire comments come as wholesale retail giant Costco denied selling baby oil in retort to a statement from Diddy’s lawyer, who suggested the rapper had so many bottles of it at his home because he likes to buy in bulk, like any regular American.

The rapper’s attorney, Marc Agnifilio, gave the bizarre explanation earlier this week as he was asked about the over 1,000 bottles of baby oil that federal agents reportedly found in Diddy’s Miami home.

‘I don’t think it was 1,000. I think it was a lot. I mean, there is a Costco right down the street. I think Americans buy in bulk, as we know,’ Agnifilo told the New York Post.

‘And you know these are consensual adults doing what consensual adults do, you know, we can’t get so puritanical in this country to think that somehow sex is a bad thing because if it was there would be no more people.’

But Costco, a member’s only retailer, has now told TMZ on Thursday that they don’t sell baby oil in any of their locations across the country.

Diddy, real name Sean Combs, has been accused of arranging ‘Freak Offs,’ described as ‘elaborate and produced sex performances’ arranged and directed by the star while he masturbated and often recorded them.

Aside from the stockpile of baby oil, prosecutors say they also found bondage materials, sex tapes, hidden cameras, and rooms designed for sexual performances.

The indictment stated that some ‘Freak Offs’ would last for days, requiring Diddy, 54, and victims to receive IV fluids to recover from the exertion and drug use.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Agnifilio said his client is feeling positive about his chances in court.

‘He’s just laser-focused, he’s engaged, he’s helpful, he’s confident. We’re going through our defence as we do every day and his spirits are relatively good.’