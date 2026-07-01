FORMER MINISTRY OF FINANCE OFFICIAL AND TWO OTHERS ACQUITTED AFTER FOUR-YEAR COURT BATTLE



LUSAKA, July 1, 2026 – A former Ministry of Finance official and two others who were arrested four years ago on allegations of abuse of authority, conspiracy to defraud and other related offences have been acquitted by the Subordinate Court.





The court, on 29 June 2026, acquitted Chasiya Kazembe, Mwansa Chitoshi, and Bwalya Chiti of all the charges brought against them, bringing the long-running criminal proceedings to an end.





Following the conclusion of the trial, the Subordinate Court found all three accused persons not guilty and acquitted them on every count.





The judgment brings to a close a case that has been before the courts for approximately four years, clearing the three of all criminal charges.