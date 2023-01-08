Former Mufulira Wonderers player Philemon Mulala has died in SA after being attacked by his own dogs

FAZ MOURNS MIGHTY AND KK11 LEGEND MULALA

The Football Association of Zambia joins the rest of the football family in mourning former Mufulira Wanderers and Zambia National Team star Philemon Mulala. The former KK11 star died in South Africa after reportedly being attacked by his own dogs.

Mulala was notably part of the 1984 East and Central Africa Challenge squad under Colonel Brightwell Banda that won the trophy.

FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala says the football family had lost a gallant soldier.

“We remain with wonderful memories that the late Philemon honoured us with on the pitch. There is a lot that today’s players can learn from the deceased’s generation,” Kashala says.