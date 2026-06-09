FORMER NDOLA DC WITHDRAWS FROM NDOLA CENTRAL PARLEY RACE



Ndola-8th June, 2026



By Mukuka Nawa



Former Ndola District Commissioner Joseph Phiri has today withdrawn from contesting the Ndola Central Constituency parliamentary seat as an independent candidate.





Speaking to the media in Ndola this morning, Mr. Phiri said he has decided to withdraw from the race after being counselled by the Republican President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema.





Mr. Phiri said he was personally called by the Republican President and was counselled to return to the party and work hand-in-hand with the party structure in the District.





“Mr. Hakainde Hichilema called me asking me; HH of Ndola why have you decided to go elsewhere leaving the party which you laboured for,” he said.





“UPND is my own child which I cannot let die here in Ndola district, the party is bigger than myself so I am convinced after the President told me to be working together the way we worked together,” he added.





Mr. Phiri, who also served as Kalulushi District Commissioner before resigning and pursuing his parley ambitions also said he has not returned to the party for positions being held by others at all. He said he has returned to the party for nothing but work.





The short-lived Ndola Central Constituency Independent candidate further cleared assertions of being given money as a move to coerce him to withdraw.





“I will be going everywhere where I will be delegated I will not be in one constituency and I will work tirelessly for this party and for those who might be asking I am not for sale and I have not been bought,” he said.





When asked[during a question and answer session] about his relationship with the recent-past Ndola Central Constituency Member of Parliament Frank Tayali, Mr. Phiri said he does not hold any grudge on anyone in the party, adding that all difference which were there in the past is, according to him, ‘under the carpet’



CIC PRESS TEAM