FORMER NGAMBELA OF BAROTSELAND BREAKS SILENCE, ENDORSES Brian Mundubile, CITES UPND’S “BROKEN PROMISES”





By Zambia Barotseland Border post

Reporter,



Former Ngambela of Barotseland and ex-Senanga Member of Parliament, Clement Wainyae Sinyinda, has formally endorsed Brian Mundubile for President and Makebi Zulu for Vice President ahead of the August 13 General Election, in a major political development that could reshape the political landscape in Barotseland.





Speaking during a press briefing held today at his residence, Sinyinda announced his decision to back the National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP), declaring that his endorsement followed “deep reflection, honest introspection, and painful acceptance” that the promises made to Barotseland under the United Party for National Development government had not been fulfilled.





Sinyinda, who played a central role in mobilizing support for President Hakainde Hichilema and UPND candidates in the 2021 elections, said he had invested his political capital in the belief that Barotseland would finally experience development, justice, and improved living standards.





He recalled how he was specifically assigned to campaign in Nalikwanda Constituency at a critical time, helping deliver victory for the ruling party across much of Barotseland. However, he said the optimism that drove that campaign has now turned into disappointment.





The former Ngambela accused the UPND government of failing to complete key infrastructure projects inherited from the previous administration, including the King Lewanika University project, Mongu Stadium, and the Kalabo-Sikongo Road. According to him, the failure to finish these projects has left many in Barotseland feeling neglected and sidelined.





On the economic front, Sinyinda said the rising cost of living, worsening poverty levels, and the continued struggle of ordinary families to afford basic necessities had exposed what he described as the failure of the government’s