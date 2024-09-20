Former officer Tyre Nichols sent photo of brutalized Black man to his ex-girlfriend

In the ongoing pursuit of justice for Tyre Nichols, new details have emerged about a disturbing incident involving a former Memphis police officer. According to testimony presented Wednesday, the officer in question sent a photo of Nichols, visibly injured and in pain, to his ex-girlfriend shortly after Nichols was beaten by police officers during a traffic stop on January 7, 2023. Nichols later died from his injuries.

Brittany Leake, the ex-girlfriend of Officer Demetrius Haley, testified that she was on the phone with Haley when officers stopped Nichols. She overheard a “commotion,” including commands for someone to give officers his hands, according to an AP report.

After the call ended, Haley allegedly sent Leake a photo of Nichols in a group chat that included her and her godsister. Prosecutors displayed the photo to the jury, which showed Nichols lying on the ground with his eyes closed, blood near his mouth, and his hands behind his back. Leake testified that upon seeing the image, she immediately thought, “Oh my God, he definitely needs to go to the Med,” referring to Memphis’ trauma hospital.

Haley, along with officers Tadarrius Bean and Justin Smith, is currently on trial after pleading not guilty to charges of depriving Nichols of his civil rights, using excessive force, and obstructing justice. All three men, along with two other officers involved in the incident, were fired from the Memphis Police Department.

Leake testified that sending such a photo violates police policy, adding that while she wasn’t offended, the image was difficult to look at. She also noted that Haley had previously sent her photos of drugs and a person injured in a car accident.

Earlier testimony from officer Emmitt Martin revealed inconsistencies between his initial statements to investigators and his current testimony. Martin, who pleaded guilty in August, admitted to lying to Memphis Police Department investigators in an attempt to justify his actions but later told the truth to FBI investigators.

Martin testified that the situation escalated quickly when Haley pulled his gun and aggressively removed Nichols from his car, without explaining the reason for the stop. Martin also noted that Nichols was disoriented and unable to comply with the officers’ demands before fleeing. Nichols was later caught, pepper-sprayed, and beaten by the officers, an event captured on police video. Nichols, who was Black, called out for his mother as he was assaulted.

Nichols died on January 10, 2023, three days after the beating. An autopsy revealed that he had suffered fatal brain injuries from the blows to his head.

During Wednesday’s proceedings, paramedic Jesse Guy testified that when he arrived at the scene, Nichols was unresponsive, with no pulse or breathing. Despite efforts to revive him in the ambulance, Nichols succumbed to his injuries.

In addition to federal charges, the officers face second-degree murder charges in state court, where they have pleaded not guilty. Two of the officers, Mills and Martin, are expected to change their pleas. A state trial date has yet to be set.