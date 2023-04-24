Former President Edgar Lungu Launches 2026 Campaigns

Lungu launches 2026 campaigns
FORMER president Edgar Lungu has today launched his 2026 presidential campaigns, with a mini political rally at his rented residence in Lusaka’s Ibex Hill area.
The former president has been pictured with a small crowd which, according to PF aligned-Facebook pages, are Ibex Hill residents who went to complain about the high cost of living to him.
Although he is yet to make a public announcement, Lungu has agreed to return to politics and contest the August 2026 general elections, after his associates convinced him that he would easily win a presidential election.
Back in 2021, after projecting himself as a likely winner of the election, saying he would win by half a million votes, Lungu was handed the mother of all 21st century electoral humiliations – he was rejected by close to three millions voters.
By September 2021, Lungu announced his resignation ad PF president and retirement from active politics.
However, after being convinced by his handlers, Lungu has crawled back to politics and is using every trick in the book to return to the helm of the former ruling party.
For instance, he recently launched a reality show, which insiders are calling ‘Keeping up with Lungu, where during the week, he fetes guests for Facebook likes and over the weekend he takes to the streets to wave at people and pose for pictures, claiming he is keeping fit.
Historian Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa, retired Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu and governance activist Brebner Changala have already featured on the keeping up with Lungu reality show.
To keep trending, Lungu even wasted Facebookers’ bundles with an awkward dance that he shared online last week.
It is yet to be known who will be the next guest on the keeping up with Lungu’s reality show
Kalemba
The fact that UPND can not find any sleep over ECL is what will make ECL popular again.
Every single day they find something to write about ECL. Even lies, as is the case with this article.
UPND should focus on delivering campaign promises instead. People are hungry and suffering.
Unfortunately KK is very dead he would have advised Mr. Spaghetti not to try going that way. KK lost to chiluba it never settled well with him
These idiots in UPND will never cease to amuse. This man is a community member who can easily be found to dialogue with residents wishing to seek his counsel. That does not in any way amount to launching campaigns. Sober up and face Zambia’s problems. STOP facing ECL.
Whoever told you power is forever is an idiot just like yourselves. You’re ruling and your business and worry MUST be to better Zambia at all cost. What kind of selfishness is this?. Zambia will reject a money criminal together with his thug colleague(even if he came back) come 2026.
Zambia will be raped by Lungu and Findlay if we bring this corruption infested visionless baboon of a man to power