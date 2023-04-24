Former President Edgar Lungu Launches 2026 Campaigns

Lungu launches 2026 campaigns

FORMER president Edgar Lungu has today launched his 2026 presidential campaigns, with a mini political rally at his rented residence in Lusaka’s Ibex Hill area.

The former president has been pictured with a small crowd which, according to PF aligned-Facebook pages, are Ibex Hill residents who went to complain about the high cost of living to him.

Although he is yet to make a public announcement, Lungu has agreed to return to politics and contest the August 2026 general elections, after his associates convinced him that he would easily win a presidential election.

Back in 2021, after projecting himself as a likely winner of the election, saying he would win by half a million votes, Lungu was handed the mother of all 21st century electoral humiliations – he was rejected by close to three millions voters.

By September 2021, Lungu announced his resignation ad PF president and retirement from active politics.

However, after being convinced by his handlers, Lungu has crawled back to politics and is using every trick in the book to return to the helm of the former ruling party.

For instance, he recently launched a reality show, which insiders are calling ‘Keeping up with Lungu, where during the week, he fetes guests for Facebook likes and over the weekend he takes to the streets to wave at people and pose for pictures, claiming he is keeping fit.

Historian Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa, retired Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu and governance activist Brebner Changala have already featured on the keeping up with Lungu reality show.

To keep trending, Lungu even wasted Facebookers’ bundles with an awkward dance that he shared online last week.

It is yet to be known who will be the next guest on the keeping up with Lungu’s reality show

Kalemba