Former President Edgar Lungu To Attend Event To Commemorate KK National Day

FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR C. LUNGU TO ATTEND EVENT TO COMMEMORATE KK NATIONAL DAY – AMB MWAMBA

He writes….

We are at the Embassy Park to commemorate the Kenneth Kaunda National Day.

With Parliamentary Accounts Committee Chairperson Hon. Warren Mwambazi and Hon. Chishimba Kambwili.

Former President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, will join in the celebration of Dr. Kaunda and our national heroes.

MY VIEW; Zambia’s founder President, Dr. Kenneth Kaunda died on 17th June 2021. His memorial is being held on that day.

This day, Kenneth Kaunda National Day, was designed to celebrate Dr. Kaunda, the national team that perished on the Gabon disaster in 1993, and other heroes.

Similar to the Nelson Mandela Day, we are expected to celebrate this day with various activities ( . Bringing the event to KK’s graveside invites a sense of a memorial which is due on 17th June anyway.).