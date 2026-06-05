Former Prince Andrew was spotted with a large purple bruise covering part of the right side of his face

Former Prince Andrew, was spotted near the Sandringham estate with a large purple bruise covering part of the right side of his face, including the area around his eye and cheek. 😳





The exact cause hasn’t been officially confirmed, but reports from _The Times_ and _The Telegraph_ say the bruise is believed to be linked to a non-serious medical issue. A source also told _The Telegraph_ there was “no drama” behind it and that people should not be concerned.





The sighting quickly drew attention because Andrew has been rarely seen in public since stepping further away from royal life amid years of controversy surrounding his ties to Jeffrey Epstein and the allegations against him, which he has denied. -AV