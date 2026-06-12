Former Spy Chief Xavier Chungu Denied Bail Over National Security Concerns

PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE REMAINS DETAINED AMID CAMPAIGNS



…as courts deny him bail pending trial after DPP opposed the earlier bail granted by the high court .





Former Zambia Security Intelligence Service Director General, Xavier Chungu, has been denied bail pending trial after Chief Resident Magistrate Thandose Chabala ruled that the court could not grant his application following an objection certificate issued by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).





Magistrate Chabala stated that under the Criminal Procedure Code, courts have no discretion to grant bail in cases brought under the State Security Act once the DPP issues such a certificate.





Chungu who is Liberal Democrats Presidential Candidate in this year’s election is facing charges of communicating certain information, engaging in seditious practices, and publishing information to unauthorized persons, allegedly linked to statements made during a podcast interview





The court further noted that although the defence cited Mr. Chungu’s previous High Court bail in a separate matter, the offences before the Magistrate Court were different, making the current bail application untenable.