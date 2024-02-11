FOUR ARRESTED AND CHARGED FOR RUNNING FAKE ZNBC FACEBOOK PAGES

February 11, 2024

The Zambia Police Service has officially arrested and charged four suspects for various cybercrimes, sending a clear message that the law will catch up with those who abuse the cyber space.

The suspects, identified as Alick Sakala aged 21, Chimango Luhanga aged 25, Samuel Mweene and Albert Chikumbi both aged 23, have been charged with the following offenses:

1. Identity Theft: Puruant to Section 53 of The Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act No. 2 of 2021, the suspects collaborated to create a fake ZNBC Top Stories Online News Facebook page using a ZNBC Logo on January 3, 2019.

2. Hate Speech: According to Section 65 read with Section 55 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act No. 2 of 2021, the four suspects used hate speech while operating a computer system, which was published on both ZNBC Top Stories Online News and ZNBC TODAY Facebook pages.

3. Use of Insulting Language: Under Section 179 of the Penal Code Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia, Alick Sakala used insults through various posts published on Social Media Platforms including Facebook pages ZNBC Top Stories Online News and ZNBC TODAY between January 1, 2024 and February 5, 2024.

The suspects will appear in court soon to face these charges.

This serves as a stern warning to all individuals who misuse the cyber space for illegal activities. The Zambia Police Service urges the public to refrain from engaging in criminal activities behind keyboards on social media platforms, as police officers are fully equipped to unveil and prosecute such crimes.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.