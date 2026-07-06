France FA chief labels Paraguay legend a ‘disgrace’ after his racist comment about the French team at the World Cup



The president of the French Football Federation, Philippe Diallo, has condemned remarks made by Paraguay football legend José Luis Chilavert ahead of France’s Round of 16 clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, describing them as racist and a disgrace.





Chilavert, 60, sparked controversy after commenting on social media that Paraguay would face “a squad from Africa” rather than France, while responding to remarks he attributed to former France forward Christophe Dugarry. “Christophe, you’re right. In 1998 we faced the French and now PY will face a squad from Africa,” Chilavert wrote. The comments referenced the two countries’ previous World Cup meeting in 1998, when France defeated Paraguay 1-0 in the Round of 16 before going on to win the tournament.





Reacting to the post, Diallo issued a strongly worded statement on X, condemning Chilavert’s remarks. “I condemn in the strongest possible terms the racist remarks made by José Luis Chilavert against the French national team, which undermine the values of respect, fraternity, and diversity in our football.”





France secured a 1-0 victory over Paraguay national football team in this year’s Round of 16 after Kylian Mbappé converted a penalty awarded following a lengthy VAR review for a foul by Diego Gómez on Désiré Doué.





The match was marked by several physical challenges from Paraguay, with none resulting in a yellow card despite repeated fouls on French players. Former England goalkeeper Joe Hart, working as a BBC Sport pundit, described Paraguay’s approach as “disgraceful”, while France coach Didier Deschamps was seen leading Mbappé away from a confrontation after the final whistle.





France will next face Morocco national football team in the quarter-finals after the Atlas Lions defeated Canada national football team 3-0.