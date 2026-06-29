France is considering reciprocal measures after Burkina Faso ended diplomatic relations with Paris.





The response comes as France’s influence continues to weaken across parts of West Africa, where several military-led governments have distanced themselves from their former colonial ruler.





Burkina Faso accused France of supporting subversive networks and terrorists, allegations Paris has repeatedly denied.





The latest dispute highlights the changing geopolitical landscape in the Sahel as new alliances reshape regional diplomacy.