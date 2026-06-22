Frank Mutubila Urges Zambians Not to Re-Elect HH, Cites Cost of Living Concerns



Frank Mutubila says Zambians should not vote for President Hakainde Hichilema in the upcoming election, arguing that many citizens are still struggling to put food on the table despite government achievements in other sectors.





Mutubila contended that free education alone is not enough if families cannot afford basic necessities, claiming that people cannot fully benefit from education or employment opportunities when they are battling hunger and high living costs.





He urged voters to instead support Brian Mundubile, saying he believes a change in leadership is needed to address the economic challenges facing ordinary Zambians.





Mutubila added that he has consistently raised these concerns over the past several years and said the time has come for him to move from the sidelines and openly advocate for political change.