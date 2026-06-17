Socialist Party President Fred M’membe has claimed to a visiting Commonwealth delegation that Zambia’s democratic space is shrinking ahead of the 2026 General Elections.

Speaking during a meeting attended by Socialist Party leaders and representatives of his socialist partners , M’membe claimed that opposition parties are facing increasing difficulties carrying out political activities.

M’membe claimed that his party had applied to hold 34 political rallies but was denied permission on every occasion except one, which he says was later disrupted by police.

He also raised concerns about freedom of expression, the treatment of opposition candidates, constitutional reforms and what he described as unequal application of the law.

M’membe further questioned the effectiveness of election observation missions, arguing that several recommendations made after previous elections have not been implemented.

Meanwhile, Socialist Party Vice-Presidential Candidate Dolika Banda called for greater protection of women, youths and marginalized groups participating in the electoral process.

The meeting comes as political parties intensify preparations for next year’s general elections, with growing debate over the fairness and credibility of the electoral environment.

FRED M’MEMBE CLAIMS HE IS MOT ALLOWED TO CAMPAIGN



Socialist Party President Fred M’membe has claimed to a visiting Commonwealth delegation that Zambia’s democratic space is shrinking ahead of the 2026 General Elections.





Speaking during a meeting attended by Socialist Party leaders and representatives of his socialist partners , M’membe claimed that opposition parties are facing increasing difficulties carrying out political activities.





M’membe claimed that his party had applied to hold 34 political rallies but was denied permission on every occasion except one, which he says was later disrupted by police.





He also raised concerns about freedom of expression, the treatment of opposition candidates, constitutional reforms and what he described as unequal application of the law.



M’membe further questioned the effectiveness of election observation missions, arguing that several recommendations made after previous elections have not been implemented.





Meanwhile, Socialist Party Vice-Presidential Candidate Dolika Banda called for greater protection of women, youths and marginalized groups participating in the electoral process.





The meeting comes as political parties intensify preparations for next year’s general elections, with growing debate over the fairness and credibility of the electoral environment.