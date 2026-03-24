FRED M’MEMBE WARNS OF SHAM ELECTIONS DUE TO OPPOSITION RESTRICTIONS





By Justina Matandiko



Socialist Party President Dr. Fred M’membe has warned that Zambia risks holding what he describes as “sham elections” ahead of the august polls, citing restrictions on opposition political activities.





Speaking on Phoenix FM’s “Let the People Talk” program this morning, Dr. M’membe has alleged that opposition parties are being prevented from freely engaging citizens, with his party struggling to secure permits for public rallies.





Dr. M’membe has revealed that he has applied for permits 34 times since 2021 without success, warning that such restrictions undermine democratic participation and could lead to a disputed electoral process.





When asked about opposition unity, Dr. M’membe acknowledged that it is challenging but stressed that collaboration is possible with commitment and willingness from all stakeholders.



PHOENIX NEWS