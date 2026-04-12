FREE ADVICE: TIANNA SHOULD BORROW A LEAF FROM MUTALE MWANZA’S ORDEAL





In the digital world, your footprint is not easily erased. What Gen Z calls “receipts” are hard to get rid of, many people take screenshots, record conversations, and preserve evidence of whatever happens online.





Social media posts can make or break reputations. Caution is a rare but necessary virtue.





Yesterday, April 11, 2026, popular influencer Tianna went live on her platforms in a dramatic session. She claimed she was being followed by a “very well known person” driving an unmarked white Mercedes Benz.





She described how the man approached her at an awards event, how she refused to engage, and how he subsequently tailed her forcing her to make multiple turns for safety. According to her account, the individual was persistent and “obsessed.”





Social media users didn’t need a name to connect the dots. Her description of a well known married man, someone’s husband, and a figure from her past pointed squarely at musician Chile One, her former boyfriend.





Comments flooded in: “Guess who this married man is?” References to their past relationship made it crystal clear who many believed she was shading.





While Tianna stopped short of naming him outright, the implications were loud enough to spark widespread speculation.





Here is the problem: she presented zero evidence to support the serious accusations of stalking or harassment. No screenshots of messages, no dashcam footage, no police report just a live rant delivered in the heat of the moment.





In Zambia’s legal landscape, this is dangerous territory.



Tianna would do well to borrow a leaf, actually, an entire tree from the ongoing ordeal of media personality Mutale Mwanza and her clash with Chichi Daisy (Daisy Mwansa Lusumpa).





In November 2024, Mutale Mwanza posted content on her Facebook page “M-NATION” that Chichi Daisy deemed defamatory and harassing. Chichi Daisy didn’t just clap back online; she took legal action. Through her lawyers, she demanded a K2 million payout, a public retraction, and an apology. Mutale was formally charged with cyber harassment under Section 69 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act the very law that criminalises the use of electronic communication to intimidate, harass, or cause emotional distress.





Mutale pleaded not guilty. She appeared in court multiple times as her case dragged through the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court. The trial formally began in February 2026. She faced the real possibility of a hefty fine or even a jail term. Even though Chichi Daisy later sought to withdraw aspects of the matter, the damage was done: Mutale’s name was dragged through the mud, legal fees piled up, and her reputation took a hit all because of words posted online without sufficient restraint or evidence.





The parallel is uncomfortably clear. Accusing a public figure of following or stalking you especially a celebrity like Chile One is not just gossip. If unsubstantiated, it can easily cross into defamation or cyber harassment territory. The same Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act that ensnared Mutale Mwanza applies here. Public figures have lawyers on speed dial, and courts have shown they are increasingly willing to entertain these cases.





If Tianna genuinely felt unsafe, the responsible step would have been simple: drive straight to the nearest police station, file a formal report, and let the authorities investigate with proper evidence. Going live and letting the rumour mill run wild may feel empowering in the moment, but it opens the door to exactly the kind of legal headache Mutale Mwanza is still navigating.





Zambian social media has become a courtroom of public opinion, but the real courts don’t operate on vibes or “everyone knows who I mean.” Words have weight. Accusations have consequences. Before hitting “go live” next time, Tianna should pause and ask herself: Would I want to defend this in front of a magistrate?





Mutale Mwanza’s case is a cautionary tale for every influencer in Zambia. Tianna still has time to learn from it rather than repeat it. In the end, this is not about silencing victims of genuine harassment it is about protecting yourself when you choose to speak. Evidence first, emotion second. That is how you stay out of the dock.



– Zambian Whistleblower