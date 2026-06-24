FRIENDS AND FAMILY MOURN THE DEATH OF LUSAKA YOUTH, MARIA MOYO.

Friends and family are mourning the untimely passing of Maria Moyo, a young woman from Lusaka, who sadly died yesterday after giving birth.

According to the information available, Maria lost a significant amount of blood following childbirth and, despite efforts, could not be saved. Her newborn baby survived.

Maria leaves behind three children, including the newborn.

We extend our heartfelt and sincere condolences to her family, friends, and all those affected by this painful loss. May God grant them strength and comfort during this difficult time.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace (MHSRIP).