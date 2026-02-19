From Lifesaver to Lawbreaker: Ndola Clinical Officer Faces Justice After Violent Outburst🤔😳😩



The spectacle that stunned bystanders along the Ndola–Kitwe Road has ended not with applause, but with iron bars. A clinical officer entrusted with preserving life cast aside his oath in a moment of reckless violence, transforming from healer to aggressor in a display that disgraced both his profession and the law.





Emmanuel Njovu, 32, a clinical officer at Ndola Teaching Hospital, now finds himself detained after an incident that has ignited public outrage. Instead of embodying restraint and professionalism, he responded to a routine traffic stop with fists and boots—an eruption of aggression that starkly contradicted the discipline expected of a medical practitioner





Police reports indicate that the confrontation began when traffic officer George Ilyamupu, 31, lawfully stopped a Toyota Ractis near Lake Petroleum for failing to comply with traffic regulations, only a short distance from Hillcrest Police Post. What should have been a routine enforcement of the law rapidly devolved into an assault.





Witness accounts describe a disturbing transformation: a clinician claiming urgency for “life-saving duties” yet finding ample time to unleash physical force upon a public servant simply executing his mandate. Repeated instructions to comply were met not with cooperation, but defiance. The officer’s efforts to guide the suspect to the police post were reportedly answered with blows severe enough to leave him in visible distress.





Members of the public were compelled to intervene, pulling the injured officer from the assault while others recorded the unfolding violence—footage that has since spread widely, capturing a moment of professional betrayal that many have condemned as both shameful and indefensible.





Authorities have charged Njovu with assaulting a police officer under Section 250(c) of the Penal Code. His actions now stand as a stark reminder that professional titles do not excuse lawlessness—and that those entrusted with care bear an even greater responsibility to uphold restraint, dignity, and respect for the rule of law.



Source: Kalemba