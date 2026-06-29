Fuel crisis spreads deep into Siberia as Irkutsk imposes fuel rationing



Russia’s fuel supply crisis appears to be spreading far beyond Crimea, with authorities in the Irkutsk region of Siberia introducing new restrictions on fuel sales to civilians.





According to regional authorities, private motorists will now be limited to purchasing no more than 50 liters of fuel per day at state-owned Rosneft stations as officials seek to preserve strategic fuel reserves.





The restrictions reportedly aim to prioritize fuel supplies for the military, emergency services and other critical sectors amid growing pressure on Russia’s energy infrastructure.





Irkutsk is located thousands of kilometers from the Ukrainian border, highlighting concerns that disruptions to Russia’s fuel network are increasingly affecting regions far from the frontline.





The latest measures come as Russia faces continued attacks on energy infrastructure and growing challenges in maintaining stable fuel distribution across the country.