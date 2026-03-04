FUEL TRUCKS USED TO SMUGGLE 21 ETHIOPIANS INTO ZAMBIA.



Security wings in Nakonde District have uncovered a suspected human smuggling syndicate after 21 Ethiopian nationals aged between 18 and 35 were found hidden inside fuel tankers entering Zambia from Tanzania.





The interception happened around 13:00 hours during a joint operation involving the Drug Enforcement Commission, Zambia Police Service and the Immigration Department.





The two Scania trucks, registration numbers HT94BUH/T692BUK and HT150BLX/T603BMK, belonging to World Oil Limited, were travelling from Dar es Salaam carrying fuel.





Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Denis Moola confirmed the development to ISOFM News, stating that officers discovered 21 Ethiopian nationals allegedly concealed in separate compartments of the tankers.





The immigrants have been identified as aged 18 (six individuals), 19 (one), 20 (one), 22 (one), 23 (six), 24 (three), 25 (one), 28 (one), and 35 (one).





Mr. Moola identified the two Tanzanian drivers as Philibert Faustine (54) and Alikeja (56), who have since been arrested and are currently detained at Nakonde Police Station and the trucks have been impounded.



