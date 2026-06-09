GABON JUST TOLD FRANCE TO SHUT UP AND LET AFRICA BUILD. 🇬🇦🔥



A French journalist walked into a room with the President of Gabon and made the mistake of questioning the AES.





He did not get the answer he expected.



President Brice Oligui Nguema of Gabon looked at that journalist and said what every African leader should have been saying for the last 60 years. Leave them alone. Stop the arrogance. Stop the condescension. They are sovereign states. You cannot impose anything on them. Let them do their thing.





Not angry. Not shouting. Calm, measured, and absolutely devastating.



That is the most dangerous kind of African leader — one who tells the truth quietly, with full confidence, and does not flinch.





Think about what just happened here. Gabon is not part of the AES. Gabon did not have to say anything. Gabon could have stayed quiet, smiled for the cameras, and let France keep pushing its narrative that Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger are just rogue military states that need to be brought back in line.





Instead Gabon’s president stood in Libreville and publicly defended the AES in front of a French journalist. He called out the arrogance directly. He told the critics to stop frustrating sovereign nations and start finding ways to actually support them. He said Africa is capable of finding African solutions to African problems — and that the new African Union leadership has taken that seriously.





This is Africa’s NATO expanding in real time. Not with weapons. With words. With presidents across the continent choosing the same side — the African side.



Because here is what that French journalist was really doing. He was doing what Western media has done for decades — using the language of democracy and elections to delegitimise any African leader who refuses to follow Western instructions. The moment an African government expels French troops, nationalises its gold, or tells the IMF to leave — suddenly Western journalists appear asking about elections and human rights.





They never asked those questions when France was installing puppet presidents across Francophone Africa. They never asked those questions when Compaoré was running Burkina Faso for 27 years after murdering Sankara — with full French backing. They never asked those questions about the leaders who kept French military bases open and CFA franc accounts running.





The questions only come when Africa says no.



Gabon’s president saw through it immediately. And he said so out loud.



Burkina Faso is fighting a terrorist insurgency that the West helped create and never helped solve. Mali is rebuilding a state that was collapsing under Western-backed governance. Niger is securing resources that France was extracting for decades without fair compensation. These are not governments rejecting democracy for fun. These are governments fighting for survival while building something new — and doing it under constant external pressure, constant media attacks, and constant assassination attempts.





What they need is not more lectures from Paris. What they need is what Nguema said — support. Space. Respect for their sovereignty. And the freedom to build without foreign interference disguised as concern.





Africa’s NATO does not need every member to be identical. It needs every member to face the same direction. Gabon just turned to face that direction — publicly, boldly, in front of a French journalist who thought he was walking into a friendly interview.-TruVision