GARRY NKOMBO OFFICIALLY QUITS UPND AHEAD OF 2026 BY-ELECTION



By KNOX ZAMBIA



In a major political development, former Mazabuka Member of Parliament and former Minister of Local Government, Garry Nkombo, has officially resigned from the United Party for National Development (UPND).





Nkombo, who is contesting as an independent candidate in the August 13, 2026 election, has reportedly submitted his resignation letter to the party’s Secretary General, bringing an end to his long association with the ruling party.





A key figure in the UPND for many years, Nkombo was widely regarded as one of the party’s strongest mobilizers and played a significant role in helping President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND secure victory in the 2021 General Elections.





His departure comes after a series of events that have fueled speculation about growing tensions between the veteran politician and the ruling party. Nkombo was previously relieved of his ministerial duties by President Hichilema, although the reasons behind his dismissal have never been publicly clarified.





Political drama surrounding the former minister intensified during the recent nomination process, where he was reportedly involved in confrontations at the nomination centre. The situation later escalated when Nkombo was arrested and charged with assault in connection with incidents linked to the nomination day events.





With his resignation now confirmed, Nkombo’s decision marks one of the most significant political exits from the UPND in recent years. Political observers will be closely watching how his independent candidature impacts the electoral landscape as the August 13 poll approaches.





The political battle lines are now drawn, and all eyes will be on Mazabuka as one of Zambia’s most experienced politicians embarks on a new chapter outside the party he helped build.