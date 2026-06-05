GARRY NKOMBO QUITS UPND, SAYS EVENTS LEADING TO HIS ATTACK SHOW THAT HE IS NOLONGER NEEDED

NKOMBO QUITS UPND, SAYS EVENTS LEADING TO HIS ATTACK SHOW THAT HE IS NOLONGER NEEDED





Garry Nkombo who joined UPND in 2002 from FDD has officially quit the ruling party.





In a letter seen by Zambian Eye and published here, Nkombo says events leading to the time he was violently attacked and others unpublished show that he is nolonger needed.





Nkombo who recently said he cannot force President Hakainde Hichilema to like him is running as an Independent candidate.





The fallout between him and the President has made the country speculate that it must be serious.





President Hichilema fired Nkombo as Minister of Local Government and Rural Development before he was also removed as Chairperson for Elections and Campaign.