Garry Nkombo to contest Mazabuka Central seat as an independent candidate after residents call on him to represent them.

Scenes in Mazabuka as former Minister and MP Gary Nkombo says he feels like he has been thrown to the dumpsite. He told a crowd in the sweet town that he is ready to go independent if the people assure him of a vote.





“I never thought a day like this would ever come… my colleagues put me aside a long time ago. I am ready to work for you [as independent], but will you vote for me?

I have been accused of many things, including the ones I know nothing about. You, the people, can defend me!” – Gary Nkombo speaking to a crowd in Mazabuka