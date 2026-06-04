GARRY NKOMBO’S EXIT FROM UPND COULD RESHAPE ZAMBIA’S POLITICAL LANDSCAPE

By Staff Reporter

The reported resignation of veteran politician and Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament, Gary Nkombo, from the United Party for National Development (UPND) has sent shockwaves through Zambia’s political landscape, raising questions about the ruling party’s internal cohesion ahead of the August 13, 2026 general elections.

Nkombo, one of the founding pillars of the UPND and a long-serving ally of President Hakainde Hichilema, has been a central figure in the party’s growth over the past two decades. His departure, if confirmed, would mark one of the most significant political developments since the UPND assumed power in 2021.

The development comes months after Nkombo was removed from his position as UPND National Chairperson for Elections and Campaigns, a role he held for nearly a decade. He was also relieved of his ministerial position in a Cabinet reshuffle in 2025. Recent party restructuring further saw him removed from key leadership positions within the ruling party.

Political analysts say Nkombo’s departure could expose growing internal tensions within the ruling party as it prepares for a highly competitive election season. As one of the most recognizable faces of the UPND, Nkombo commanded significant influence within party structures and enjoyed strong grassroots support, particularly in Southern Province and among long-serving party members.

His exit could potentially embolden opposition forces seeking to capitalize on perceived divisions within the ruling party. It may also encourage other disgruntled members to reassess their political futures as election campaigns intensify.

However, the long-term impact of the move will largely depend on Nkombo’s next political steps. Should he decide to remain active in politics and align himself with another political formation or opposition alliance, his influence could alter political calculations in several constituencies. On the other hand, if he chooses to remain independent or retire from frontline politics, the immediate electoral impact may be limited.

For the UPND, the development presents a test of its ability to maintain unity and confidence among its supporters. The ruling party has sought to project stability despite recent leadership changes and has repeatedly expressed confidence in its prospects for the upcoming elections.

As Zambia heads toward the 2026 polls, the political future of Gary Nkombo and the implications of his reported departure from the UPND are likely to remain subjects of intense public and political interest.