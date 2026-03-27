Gary Nkombo Accepts Hichilema’s Decision to Remove Him as National Chairperson for Elections

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Gary Nkombo Accepts Hichilema’s Decision to Remove Him as National Chairperson for Elections



Hon. Gary Nkombo Wrote:

“Deeply grateful to His Excellency the President of Zambia, the UPND National Management Committee, and our entire UPND family for the opportunity to serve in this important responsibility for 9 years.”



“I also extend my sincere congratulations to my former Deputy, Honourable Likando Mufalali, on his appointment as UPND Chairperson for Elections and Campaign, and wish him every success.”

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