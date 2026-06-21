GARY NKOMBO BROUGHT MAZABUKA TO A STANDSTILL AT HIS CAMPAIGN AND MANIFESTO LAUNCH

Nkombo writes;

Dear Mazabuka Central,



Thank you supporters for being here.



I am thrilled to officially launch my People-First bid for Mazabuka Central, this time as your independent candidate. I stand because you called me to stand, not for a party but for YOU.





This journey started long before today, in our many conversations on verandas, in markets, in moments you trusted me with what hurts and what you hope for. Away from the noise, we know what we did well and what we can do even better.





Our campaign symbol is the candle because it gives light without demanding anything back. That is the leadership Mazabuka deserves.



In the next five years, we will transform Mazabuka in six transformational areas :





🕯️ Infrastructure and essential services



🕯️ Agricultural industrialisation



🕯️ Youth economic opportunities



🕯️ Education and empowerment of women and girls



🕯️ Leadership development



🕯️ Community development funding accountability





Jobs. Roads. Better services. Delivered.



Six pillars one commitment, PEOPLE FIRST.



Team Mazembe, this is our moment. I am ready to be that voice. Are you?



The People’s First. 🕯️🕯️🕯️