Gary Nkombo CLARIFIES POSITION ON BILL 7, CALLS FOR FAIR CAMPAIGN ENVIRONMENT.





Mazabuka Central Independent Parliamentary aspiring candidate Gary Nkombo has clarified that he voted in favour of Bill 7, which later became Act 13.



Speaking during an interview on Diamond TV on Tuesday evening, Mr. Nkombo dismissed claims that he voted against the Bill, stating that he supported it while serving as a member of the United Party for National Development (UPND).





Mr. Nkombo explained that at the time, he was guided by the policies and ideologies of the ruling party.





The former Minister of Local Government and Rural Development further revealed that he eventually left the UPND because he no longer felt welcome within the party.





Meanwhile, Mr. Nkombo has condemned the recent police presence at his residence in Mazabuka, describing the development as concerning.





He has since appealed to the Electoral Commission of Zambia and the Zambia Police Service to ensure a fair and peaceful campaign environment for all political players contesting in the constituency.