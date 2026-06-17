Gary Nkombo gives UPND sleepless nights in Mazabuka as party suspends 13members

The ruling party, United Party for National Development (UPND)

has slapped 13 members with suspensions in Mazabuka District

for rallying behind independent candidate Gary Nkombo.

According to the governing party’s Southern Province

Chairperson Billard Makwembo these suspensions will run for a

period of seven days.

He says at the expiry of suspensions, the party will decide

their fate, or even expelling the members if they fail to prove

otherwise to allegations levelled against them.

Yesterday, some Mazabuka Facebook pages reported that 13 UPND

members had been suspended as part of internal disciplinary

measures aimed at strengthening order and unity within the

party’s structures.

Confirming the development, Makwembo said the instruction to

suspend the members was given by the party’s national

chairperson.

“Yes, I can confirm that they have been suspended, we have

suspended them because they did not trail together with the

party….,” he said.

Since going independent, Nkombo has given the ruling party some

headaches, at one point police had to fire teargas at his

supporters.

As he noted below:

On the 7th of June, our planned launch of our People’s First

Campaign program at Ndeke ground was stopped by heavily armed

police. The gathering was met with teargas.

Then the police and ECZ slapped the ban on Mazabuka campaign

activities. The ban silenced our campaign, while the UPND

Mazabuka central candidate continues to campaign freely. This

is not law. This is injustice.

My wish is that the ECZ ensure that the people of Mazabuka to

decide freely, without fear and without force.

Electoral Commission of Zambia: lift the unjust and

undemocratic ban.

Let all candidates face the people equally.

Instead of restoring democracy, I hear the police are at my

residence at this very moment? Police intimidation and citizen

victimisation is not democracy.

As leaders, we serve our communities better if we let the

people speak through the ballot, let Mazabuka Central speak

through the ballot.