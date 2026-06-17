Gary Nkombo gives UPND sleepless nights in Mazabuka as party suspends 13members

The ruling party, United Party for National Development (UPND)
has slapped 13 members with suspensions in Mazabuka District
for rallying behind independent candidate Gary Nkombo.
According to the governing party’s Southern Province
Chairperson Billard Makwembo these suspensions will run for a
period of seven days.
He says at the expiry of suspensions, the party will decide
their fate, or even expelling the members if they fail to prove
otherwise to allegations levelled against them.
Yesterday, some Mazabuka Facebook pages reported that 13 UPND
members had been suspended as part of internal disciplinary
measures aimed at strengthening order and unity within the
party’s structures.
Confirming the development, Makwembo said the instruction to
suspend the members was given by the party’s national
chairperson.
“Yes, I can confirm that they have been suspended, we have
suspended them because they did not trail together with the
party….,” he said.
Since going independent, Nkombo has given the ruling party some
headaches, at one point police had to fire teargas at his
supporters.
As he noted below:
On the 7th of June, our planned launch of our People’s First
Campaign program at Ndeke ground was stopped by heavily armed
police. The gathering was met with teargas.
Then the police and ECZ slapped the ban on Mazabuka campaign
activities. The ban silenced our campaign, while the UPND
Mazabuka central candidate continues to campaign freely. This
is not law. This is injustice.
My wish is that the ECZ ensure that the people of Mazabuka to
decide freely, without fear and without force.
Electoral Commission of Zambia: lift the unjust and
undemocratic ban.
Let all candidates face the people equally.
Instead of restoring democracy, I hear the police are at my
residence at this very moment? Police intimidation and citizen
victimisation is not democracy.
As leaders, we serve our communities better if we let the
people speak through the ballot, let Mazabuka Central speak
through the ballot.