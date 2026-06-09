GARY NKOMBO MUST STOP PLAYING VICTIM AND RESPECT STATE INSTITUTIONS





By Thomas Mbewe



There comes a point where political desperation must stop masquerading as persecution. Constantly attacking state institutions, questioning the judiciary, demonizing the police, and accusing everyone of conspiracy simply because things are not going your way is not leadership, it is political irresponsibility.





Zambians are tired of politicians who weaponize victimhood to gain sympathy while spreading narratives capable of creating unnecessary tension in the country. No individual is above the law, and no election process should be held hostage by emotional outbursts and unverified allegations made by Garry Nkombo.





If every lawful decision is labelled “tyranny” whenever it affects one candidate, then democracy itself becomes impossible to manage. Leaders must learn to respect institutions even when outcomes are inconvenient to them.





The people want solutions, humility, and development not endless political drama disguised as constitutional concern.





Learn to be grateful Garry and stop playing victim just for political sympathy. You have actually shown your true colors, and the people are now seeing you for who you truly really are, a very self-centered individual.



Ilelanga News. June 08, 2026.