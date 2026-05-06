GARY NKOMBO OPTS OUT OF UPND MAZABUKA RACE

NKOMBO OPTS OUT OF UPND MAZABUKA RACE

Mazabuka — Veteran politician Gary Nkombo has not applied for adoption to recontest the Mazabuka Central parliamentary seat under the United Party for National Development (UPND), raising uncertainty over his political future after nearly two decades in active politics.

Nkombo, a long-serving figure within the UPND, joined the party in 2002 after crossing over from the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD). He was first elected as Member of Parliament for Mazabuka Central in 2006 and has since remained a dominant force in the constituency’s political landscape.

Over the years, he has built a reputation as one of the UPND’s most outspoken and influential leaders. Nkombo also played a significant role in the party’s campaign efforts that contributed to the election victory of President Hakainde Hichilema during the 2021 general elections.

His decision not to seek adoption has sparked speculation among party members and constituents about a possible retirement, strategic shift, or internal party dynamics ahead of the next electoral cycle.

Party officials in Mazabuka have yet to issue an official statement regarding Nkombo’s decision, while several aspiring candidates are reportedly positioning themselves to contest for the seat under the UPND ticket.