GARY NKOMBO QUITS UPND AFTER 25 YEARS OF SERVICE



Former Minister and longtime United Party for National Development (UPND) member Gary Nkombo has resigned from the ruling party.





In a resignation letter dated May 22, 2026, addressed to the UPND Secretary General, Mr. Nkombo said his decision was guided by electoral laws requiring aspiring independent parliamentary candidates to resign from their political parties at least 60 days before an election.





Mr. Nkombo cited a series of events, including an alleged assault and damage to his property by individuals he identified as known UPND members, as evidence that he was no longer welcome in the party.





He stated that despite his loyalty and commitment to the UPND, the circumstances had left him with no option but to resign with immediate effect.





Mr. Nkombo expressed gratitude to the party’s leadership and members, whom he served in various capacities from February 2001 until his resignation.





He has also copied his resignation letter to the Electoral Commission of Zambia.