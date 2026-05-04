🔥 GAYTON MCKENZIE BLASTS ILLEGAL FOREIGNERS IN EXPLOSIVE STATEMENT — SAYS SOUTH AFRICANS ARE NOT XENOPHOBIC BUT ARE BEING PUSHED TO THE LIMIT BY ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION 🇿🇦





has sparked a massive national debate after coming out strongly against illegal immigration, arguing that South Africans are being unfairly labeled





In a viral statement, McKenzie said South Africans are not xenophobic, but instead have shown extreme patience despite what he describes as the abuse of the country’s hospitality through illegal immigration.





👉 He claims many citizens are being pushed to breaking point

👉 He insists the real issue is illegal immigration — not hatred of foreigners

👉 He warns against labeling frustrated South Africans as xenophobic





The comments have divided the country:



⚖️ Some agree with him, saying government has failed to control borders and protect citizens

⚖️ Others say such statements risk fueling tensions and targeting vulnerable communities





With unemployment, service delivery issues, and crime still major concerns, immigration remains one of the most explosive and emotional topics in South Africa right now.





💬 THE BIG QUESTION:

Is Gayton McKenzie telling the truth about what South Africans are feeling… or is this kind of rhetoric making things worse?